Randeep Hooda and his love for indie dogs

Randeep Hooda and his love for indie dogs

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his dog Bambi, who is an indie adoptee. Hooda is a strong voice for the adoption of indigenous breeds instead of expensive inbred dogs.

entertainment Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:14 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Randeep Hooda with his dog, Bambi
Randeep Hooda with his dog, Bambi(Instagram/ @randeephooda)
         

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his dog Bambi, who is an indie adoptee. Hooda is a strong voice for the adoption of indigenous breeds instead of expensive inbred dogs. He says, “Desi breeds are so beautiful and are less on maintenance. Indigeneous dogs adapt to our weather easily as compared to fancy breeds like boxers, Labradors and St. Bernard which are not meant for Indian weather.”

He further states that these dogs are hardy, loyal and will follow you around like Phantom’s dog. He says, “I always wanted my dog to follow me and Bambi, my indie adoptee precisely does that. Desi dogs make for beautiful house pets.”

In a latest picture shared by Hooda on Instagram, his four-legged furry assistant, Bambi is urging the actor to shift his focus from the horses that he is busy clicking to her amid the lush green lawns.To this, he says, “I usually don’t take her out when I go out. But this time, I made an exception and took her along and oh! boy I was in for a surprise. I have never seen such joy in Bambi. She kept rubbing herself in the grass and had a great time.”

Hindustantimes

He laughs and adds, “I always want to take Bambi to my wildlife photography expeditions but I just fear that she would become a snack for a leopard.”

Indigenous breeds adapt easily to local weather and environment
Indigenous breeds adapt easily to local weather and environment ( Instagram/ @randeephooda )

Commenting on the environment ministry’s decision that small-scale railway projects will no longer need the approval of the National Board for Wildlife, even if they are located within eco-sensitive zones, Randeep says, “India as a nation has rich cultural diversity and a traditional history. But amid all those grandiose, lies a very key component of India, its natural biodiversity. The forests have been an integral part of India in innumerable ways, starting with mystical stories, traditions and rituals to a source of livelihood. We can’t lose it.”

He urges people to take care of the planet’s health. “ We have to absolutely preserve it. An ecosystem contains millions of species, we have to take care of it.”

