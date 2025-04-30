Kochi, A court in Perumbavoor on Wednesday granted bail to popular rapper and songwriter Vedan , who was arrested by the Forest Department in a case related to the possession of a leopard tooth. Rapper Vedan granted bail in leopard tooth case; admits to past 'mistakes'

The Forest Department arrested him on Tuesday, shortly after he was released on bail by the police in a drug case.

Emerging from the custody of the Forest Department following the relief granted by the court, Vedan said that since the leopard tooth case is under the court's consideration, he could not comment on it at the moment.

However, he admitted that smoking and drinking are wrong and apologised for them. Vedan also said that he is trying to become a better human being.

"I can't say anything about the case; it is sub judice. I'm grateful to all those who prayed for me. I want to say something to my brothers who hear and see me. My smoking and drinking habits were wrong. I know they are bad influences. Please forgive me. Let me try to become a good human being," he said.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran had said on Tuesday that Vedan was under observation by the Forest Department's vigilance wing in view of certain reports about him in the past.

Vedan, during questioning, initially said the tooth was brought from Thailand, but later claimed that it was gifted to him by one of his fans during a programme held in Chennai in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the police had said that the investigation into the source of the drugs found at Vedan's residence is progressing.

Besides Vedan, whose original name is Hirandas Murali, eight others were also arrested in the drug case.

Five grams of dried ganja and the equipment used to consume the contraband were seized from the apartment during the raid.

Additionally, their mobile phones and around ₹9.5 lakh were also seized.

All of them were released on station bail after their arrests were recorded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.