New Delhi, Streaming service Netflix has announced that the much-awaited second season of the Korean zombie thriller series "All of Us Are Dead" has started production. Season two of Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' begins production

The streamer shared the news on its official social media handles.

"Just when you thought you were back to normal life, a new zombie virus swallows Seoul. 'All of Us Are Dead' season two in production," Netflix posted on Instagram along with a teaser video.

"All of Us Are Dead", a young-adult series, debuted on Netflix in 2022 to international success. It was based on the legendary webtoon by Joo Dong-geun and amassed over 560 million viewing hours on Netflix within 28 days of its premiere.

Set in a high school, the series was about its student navigating a deadly virus outbreak, which turns people into zombies.

The second season will feature returning cast members, including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon.

Additionally, new cast members joining this season are Lee Min-jae, Yoon Ga-i and "Squid Game" actors Kim Si-eun and Roh Jae-won, as the outbreak spreads to a new location and a new group of characters is forced into the fight, said a press release.

Netflix also shared the official logline for season two.

"After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost.

"But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on," it read.

The second season will be helmed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, who also directed the first season. It is written by Chun Sung-il of "King the Land" and "Your Honor" fame.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.