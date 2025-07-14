New Delhi, Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar and others on Monday mourned the death of cinema legend B Saroja Devi and remembered her as a great artist who lived beyond the boundaries of "language and region". Actor B Saroja Devi dies at 87, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others remember the legend

Devi, who passed away on Monday at the age of 87, featured in over 200 films during her acting career and was the first female superstar of Kannada cinema. She made her debut in 1955 with "Mahakavi Kalidasa". She also worked prominently in Tamil and Telugu cinema as well as Hindi films.

Her notable projects include "Thirudathe" and "Kittooru Rani Chennamma", both released in 1961, "Periya Idathu Penn" , "Beti Bete" and "Enga Veetu Pillai" .

Rajinikanth remembered the late actor with a post on X.

"The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi," he wrote.

Haasan penned a lengthy note on X as he remembered his connection with the late actor, saying she was like "another mother" to him.

"Wherever she saw me - at any age of mine - with fingers pinching my cheeks, with a voice calling me ‘dear son,’ she was another mother to me, Saroja Devi Amma.

"An artist who lived beyond the boundaries of language and region. She has passed away. From the moments of the shooting of my second film ‘Parthal Pasi Theerum’ to countless unforgettable memories that ripple through my heart. My eyes well up. A mother’s heart that always wished to see me as the foremost. I bow and bid farewell," he wrote.

Simran Bagga, who shared the screen with Devi in the 1997 Tamil film "Once More" from S A Chandrasekhar, said Devi's legacy in Indian cinema will remain eternal.

"The iconic Saroja Devi amma is no more, but her legacy in Indian cinema will remain eternal. I was blessed to share the screen with her in Once More, a moment of pride that feels even more precious today. My deepest respects and prayers. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti #SarojaDevi," she wrote in her post on X.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar said with the actor's death, it was the end of an era.

"#SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times. No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in Chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma. Om Shanti #SarojaDevi," wrote.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep shared a picture of the late actor on his X handle.

"Known as the Goddess of Acting, the multilingual star Mrs. Saroja Devi has set out with her charm. Possessing the pride of many languages, she has acted alongside numerous legends, becoming the character itself and remaining eternal on the silver screen.

"Like a Parijata flower, she has lived a full life with her fragrance and has now departed from us. Humble salutations to the Goddess of Art," he wrote.

Popular music composer Sadhu Kokila wrote, "A heartfelt farewell to the Goddess of Acting! Our senior actress of Kannada cinema, Mrs. B. Saroja Devi, has left us today, and her departure is an irreparable loss not only to Kannada but to the entire Indian film industry. #BSarojaDevi."

Actor Gautami Tadimalla called Devi a legend and a true icon.

"Today we have lost a legend and a true icon. Saroja Devi amma has been adored and emulated by generations of aspiring actress for her grace, glamour, performance and charm. Her poise, beauty and sparkling personality enthralled audiences and she has built a legacy that will endure for ages to come," she wrote in her post.

"I bow to her incredible achievements as a pioneering actress and mourn her passing with a heavy heart.May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti #SarojaDeviamma," she added.

