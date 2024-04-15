Indian 2 director S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attend wedding. See pics

The year 2024 is no less than a roller-coaster ride for S Shankar. Apart from Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer, the filmmaker's personal life has also been flourishing. His elder daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai. The pictures of the ceremony attended by Tamil celebrities like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have gone viral. (Also read: Indian 2 new poster: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy on Tamil New Year. See pic) S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding ceremony was attended by Kollywood celebrities.

Rajinikanth attends Aishwarya Shankar's wedding

The pictures from the close-knit event were shared by multiple handles. Aishwarya and Tarun's wedding photos capture beautiful moments where the guests are seen congratulating the newlyweds. Rajinikanth, Kamal and Suriya posed with the bride and groom.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was seen greeting Shankar, Vikram looked happy as he sat among the guests. Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Mani Ratnam also attended the ceremony on April 15. Shankar and his wife, Eswari looked delighted on the occasion. Aishwarya's younger sister Aditi Shankar broke the news as she shared some pictures with her sister. She wrote, “With my two favourite people in the world (two hearts emojis) @aishushankar8 @arjith_shankar What a beautiful and memorable day!! (bull's eye emoji).”

About Aishwarya Shankar

Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and also happens to be doctor by profession. This is her second marriage post her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit. Damodaran was charged under the POCSO act after his name came up in a sexual harassment case filed by a 16-year-old girl, according to a News 18 report. Damodaran was the captain of Pondicherry cricket team when he refused to take action against his team's coach. The 16-year-old had accused the coach of sexual assault.

Shankar has worked with Kamal in Indian and Indian 2. He has also collaborated with Rajinikanth in Sivaji: The Boss, Enthrian and Enthrian 2. The filmmaker has also wrapped up Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.