Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Suniel Shetty condole Bengaluru stampede deaths

As many as 11 people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday evening. Fans had gathered outside the venue in huge numbers to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

In a post on social media platform X, Haasan called the incident a "heart wrenching tragedy".

"Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon," he wrote.

Madhavan said, "This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumours without checking with the authorities."

Shetty posted on X, "A moment of joy... turned into something unimaginable!!! Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the lives lost in Bengaluru. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones."

Actor Vivek Oberoi said he is filled with sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

"It's truly saddening to lose loved ones, especially during what should have been a moment of collective joy in cricket. To the families and friends now facing this unimaginable void, our hearts ache with yours. We send our deepest condolences and heartfelt support, hoping you find some solace amidst this profound grief. May strength and peace be with you," he added.

Sonu Sood wrote on X, "Heartbroken by the tragedy during the IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. No celebration is worth a life; Prayers for the families and all those affected."

The incident was sparked by an overwhelming crowd that gathered for a celebration for Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The police and local administration struggled to manage the crowd as lakhs of people thronged the streets to participate in festivities at a stadium with a capacity of just 35,000.

