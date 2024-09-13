Nayanthara's Twitter account gets hacked; asks fans to ignore any ‘strange tweets’

Actor Nayanthara used social media to share an important update with her fans: her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been hacked. She also alerted her followers to be cautious of any unusual or strange tweets being posted from her handle. Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan donate ₹20 lakh to support victims of Wayanad landslides Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film Annapoorani.

An update for her fans

In a brief yet urgent message, Nayanthara took to X to raise a caution among her fans. She wrote, “Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted.”

The sudden update has left her fans worried and curious about the security of her online presence.

“How come a verified account is hacked? @elonmusk what safety you assure us for this blue tick?” one wrote, with another user writing, “Just got shocked after seeing this tweet and not only yours, also simbu's account got hacked it seems”.

One posted, “How is it possible? You r verified account then how?”, with another writing, “shocking”. The actor uses her social media account to share updates with her fans. She didn’t reveal much about the incident.



On the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 controversial film Annapoorani. The film, directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, told the story of a woman from a conservative family wanting to become a chef. She crosses several hurdles to make a successful career. Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar also star in the film that received flak for ‘hurting sentiments’ after it was released on Netflix.

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Test, which also stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Maharani and a few other films lined up. Vignesh is directing a film called Love Insurance Kompany. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today-fame.