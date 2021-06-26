Ajay Devgn announces Naandhi’s Hindi remake: Here are 5 other Telugu films to be made in Hindi

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he has collaborated with popular southern producer Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of recent Telugu hit Naandhi, a courtroom drama centered on an undertrial prisoner. The announcement comes at a time a slew of Telugu projects – over the last 12 months - have been acquired to be remade in Hindi.

Here are five most anticipated Telugu remakes in Bollywood.

Jersey

Nani in Jersey.

Gautam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, starring Nani, is truly a rewarding story of triumph and self-discovery. Even though it comes across as a familiar story of dreams and failure set against a sports backdrop, it goes beyond exploring the usual tropes that are generally associated with such films. The film is both a competent sports drama and a moving tale of a father and son. Shahid Kapoor is reprising Nani’s role in the remake which has recently completed its shooting. The project is currently in the post-production phase.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is one of the biggest Telugu hits of last year. Even though stitched from the same cloth as most Trivikram Srinivas’s films, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo allowed Allu Arjun to transform into the kind of performer we haven’t seen in recent years. It is undoubtedly one of Trivikram’s better films in recent years. Karthik Aaryan is all set to star in the film’s Hindi remake with Rohit Dhawan taking over the directorial responsibilities.

HIT

Vishwak Sen in HIT.

Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT, starring Vishwak Sen, is unarguably one of the best Telugu thrillers in recent years. HIT - which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Director Sailesh Kolanu, who garnered accolades for this cop thriller, will be helming the project in Hindi as well. Rajkummar Rao will star in the remake and the project will be co-produced by Dil Raju.

On being part of the project, Rajkummar said in a statement: “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

DJ

Allu Arjun in a poster of DJ.

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ is also being remade in Hindi. The project, about an encounter specialist masquerading as a priest, will reportedly star Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. As per reports, the project was supposed to take off last year just before the pandemic but the plan subsequently got affected. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was a huge hit in Telugu. It is yet unknown who will direct the Hindi version.

Brochevarevarura

Brochevarevarura is positioned as a crime comedy.

A rib-tickling crime comedy, Brochevarevarura is a story about three misfit friends and a kidnap gone wrong. The film starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles and their characters were so memorable that one can’t forget long after they’ve finished watching the movie. The remake will reportedly star Karan Deol alongside Abhay Deol and the rights have been acquired by Ajay Devgn.

