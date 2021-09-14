Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid separation rumours, Naga Chaitanya thanks Samantha Akkineni for sharing Love Story trailer

Naga Chaitanya thanked Samantha Akkineni after she shared the trailer of his and Sai Pallavi's film, Love Story, in the midst of separation rumours.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:03 PM IST
There has been much speculation of trouble in Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's relationship.

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya on Tuesday took to Twitter to thank wife Samantha Akkineni for sharing the trailer of his forthcoming Telugu movie, Love Story. After weeks of no interaction on social media, Samantha and Chaitanya have exchanged wishes.

The trailer of Love Story, which has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, was unveiled on Monday. The film, a romantic drama, stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. The story is set against the backdrop of Telangana.

Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter to share the trailer. Quoting Chaitanya’s tweet, Samantha wrote: “Winner. All the very best to the team.”

In her tweet, Samantha specifically wished Sai Pallavi.

On Tuesday, quoting Samantha’s tweet, Chaitanya wrote: “Thanks Sam (sic).”

For weeks now, rumours are doing the rounds that things are not alright between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. However, neither of them has reacted to these rumours or reports.

In July, out of the blue, Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from all her social media pages. She changed the profile name of her social media pages to S, paving way to speculations that there was trouble in her relationship with the Akkineni family.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya’s Love Story is gearing up for theatrical release on September 24. Going by the trailer, it looks like a story about two middle class characters and the most common problems they face.

The film also stars Devyani, Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh and Uttej among others. The single Saranga Dariya from the movie is one of the most popular Telugu songs in recent times.

 

