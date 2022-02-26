Bheemla Nayak box office collections day one: Pawan Kalyan's film opens to 37.3 cr from Telugu states

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release Bheemla Nayak has grossed ₹37.3 crore from Telugu states on release day. In the US, the film has already breached the $1 million club. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men--a police inspector and a suspended army man--who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. (Also read: Bheemla Nayak movie review: Pawan Kalyan is terrific, Rana Daggubati makes solid impact in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake)

As per AndhraBoxoffice, Bheemla Nayak has grossed ₹37.3 crore on the first day in Telugu states. In the US, the film is off to a flyer with $1 million already in earnings.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to confirm that the film has breached $1 million club in the US. Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which tells the story of its title characters in a tug of war to prove who’s more powerful. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army man Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan has reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair, Rana Daggubati has essayed the role played by Prithviraj. It’s the first time that Pawan Kalyan and Rana have worked together.

Bheemla Nayak has been produced by Sithara Entertainments and has music by S.S Thaman. It also stars Nithya Menen, Murali Sharma and Samyuktha Menon in key roles.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Bheemla Nayak is an excessively commercialized remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum that fails to recreate the magic of the original but still works in its own ways, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s machismo and Rana’s impressive performance.”

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is all set to be remade in Tamil as well. The filmwill star

Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights.

