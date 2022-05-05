Hansika Motwani: The concept of regional movies exists only in India

Actor Hansika Motwani feels the regional films tag only widens the gap between the diverse content being churned out in the Indian entertainment industry.

“I have observed that the concept of ‘Regional’ movies exists within our country, but the world always perceives our works as ‘Indian Movies’. Now, especially, after the remarkable feat of certain movies from the South, the scenario has completely changed,” Motwani says.

She continues, “The pan-Indian culture encapsulating the collaboration of actors and technicians across the country has opened up a new market”.

The 30-year-old points out the trend of remakes to show how content always bridged the gap between regions as an example.

“Even before this culture (of pan-India films) popped up, there has always been a mutual exchange among the regional industries through remakes. When an idea, concept, or story gets a phenomenal response, it eventually goes for a remake. Today, it’s nice to see that people have started accepting the movies in every region with red carpets. It’s a good sign indeed as it escalates the stature of Indian cinema on the global map,” mentions the actor, who actively works in Tamil and Telugu films.

Going on, Motwani shares, “There have been many instances where international movies were available at film festivals for limited audiences, but today, we are finding Korean and Japanese movies released in cinema halls. On the other hand, our superstar Rajinikanth’s movies became popular hits in Japan during the 90s itself. Now, you can see the box office numbers of Baahubali, and RRR”.

The actor embarked on her showbiz journey on the small screen with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, going on to do Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Koi... Mil Gaya and Aap Kaa Surroor. She also found a strong base in other regions with projects such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Singam II, and Aranmanai.

For her, the transition from Hindi to a different language was smooth, with no stereotype or prejudice attached.

“Every single industry, be it Hindi or other regional domains has always given support and respect to female actors. Yes, there are pros and cons in any industry. Personally, I have always experienced so much respect, love and support from every industry. From being a child artiste to a female lead actress, I haven’t experienced such stereotypes or prejudices,” she concludes.