Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War 2' earns over ₹100 crore at box office

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, "War 2" is a sequel to the 2019 film "War" and also stars Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and features Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, a RAW agent.

The film released in theatres on Thursday.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, "War 2" has collected ₹52 crore on its first day.

The film made ₹57.35 crore on the following day, out of which ₹44.5 crore came from its Hindi version, and ₹0.35 crore and ₹12.5 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast.

Roshan shared a note on his social media handles, thanking the audience for the response to the film. He called Kabir one of his "most cherished on-screen characters."

"In Kabir's world, battles may be won.. but the war goes on. A character that came to life in 2019, has only fueled my fire as an Actor & Entertainer. Witnessing all your cheers & celebrations in cinema halls, only makes Kabir taller and my heart fuller. Kabir was and always will be one of my most cherished on-screen characters. Thank you for all your love & well-wishes for #War2 and Kabir," he wrote.

NTR, who made his Bollywood debut with the film, said it's incredible to see the public support.

"I am seeing your love for #War2 and I love you back for it… Incredible to see the public support for our film, which we made with a lot of passion. Let’s goooo," he wrote.

Advani also thanked the audience in a post. Sharing the picture of her character on social media, she wrote, "Your love speaks the loudest. Incredible seeing how people are enjoying #War2 in theatres and coming out and expressing it with so much support and passion… Films like #War2 are meant to entertain and seeing your smiles, your cheers, your excitement fills my heart with joy."

The previous installment, which was helmed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Roshan. "War" collected ₹471 crore worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing film in India in 2019.

