Lakshmi Manchu calls for integrated talent pool in India

Despite all the positive changes that the industry has gone through, actor Lakshmi Manchu feels there is one thing which is still missing. And it is an integrated database of the people associated with the entertainment industry from every part of our country.

“There is a lot that has changed in the industry, but there is one big thing which I feel is missing. And that is a platform for actors and members of the industry. Something like a breakdown service,” Manchu tells us.

Underlining the need for such a database, she adds, “We don’t have something where we can portray oneself on a certain platform, where people go to look at actors from all walks of life, or for work”.

The daughter of Telugu cinema’s veteran actor Mohan Babu feels the integration of the talent pool will streamline the working process of the industry.

“It would be awesome to bring a platform together where all talented people, from DOPs to actors to directors, can showcase their work in one place. So if anyone is looking for a certain talent, then they are not limited to just the language that they know,” she explains.

She believes it will accelerate the process of bringing the regional industries closer.

“The lines between industries are blurring. From the time of actors from Telugu industry working in Hindi cinema, to now actors from Hindi filmdom working in the south, And now, with the OTT, language doesn’t hold one back,” says the actor who has starred in Telugu and English films in the past.

As she gears up to explore the world of Malayalam film industry next with the Mohanlal starrer Monster, Manchu feels the challenges of stepping out from one’s comfort zone is what makes working in new industries “super exciting”.

“Stepping into new shoes and finding yourself in a new place with a new character is what gives you butterflies. That is what is super exciting about doing these different movies and working in new industries. You don’t have the same leverage, but you get used to treading new borders,” she mentions, signing off by saying, “When you say ‘I can’ instead of ‘I cannot’, the world opens up for you to explore new challenges”.

ott:10