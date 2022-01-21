Lakshmi Manchu is ‘taking it slow’ after recovering from Covid-19

Even after testing negative for Covid-19, actor Lakshmi Manchu is experiencing lingering fatigue. That’s why she has decided not to put any strain on her body until she regains her lost stamina.

“I still feel fatigue but I am so relieved that I’m negative. I have continued taking all my vitamins because contracting Covid does take a toll on your body, and you need to keep an eye out about your recovery and how you’re feeling,” shares Manchu, who tested positive in the first week of the month.

She continues, “To gain my stamina and health, I tried working out the first couple of days after testing negative. I could really feel my muscles being extra sore than usual. So, I’m taking it slow because I don’t want to get any post Covid complications.”

She has resumed work, but is keeping a check on schedule, as she notes, “I am in Kochi where we are isolating and shooting in remote locations, so that we are not in regular public”.

The 44-year-old knows that her “body needs recovery”, and she is ready to give it all “it takes and means”.

She confesses she knew she had got the virus when she started experiencing “body pains, fatigue and headaches”.“I was mentally very strong to get over it because I am fully vaccinated. I did not panic and took medicines, and fed my body with all the healthy options,” says daughter of Telugu cinema’s veteran actor Mohan Babu, and is proud of her father for opening an educational university.

For her, the most difficult part about having COVID was not being able to hug or kiss her daughter, Vidya. “She was a champion and supported me fully. But the distance was the most difficult thing during the entire quarantine period,” shares the Basmati Blues (2017) and Kaatrin Mozhi (2018) actor.

After going through the thick of it, Manchu tried to assure people not to panic if they get the virus, instead “get vaccinated”. “Because if you are vaccinated, and it attacks your body, you are strong enough to fight back the virus. It’s very important to listen to your doctors, your body and not self medicate,” she ends.