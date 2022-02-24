Mithila Palkar on her Tollywood debut: Always willing to live new experiences

After dabbling with Hindi and Marathi cinema, actor Mithila Palkar has now forayed into Tollywood with a romantic drama, Ori Devuda. And she looks at it as opportunity to increase her audience base. She tells us, “I didn’t worry about losing my core audience. I do things that make my heart happy. That’s how I’ve manoeuvred and navigated my career so far.”

She adds, “We all know that as freelancers, aaj kaam hai par kal nahi bhi ho sakti hai. We live each day as it comes. And I’m always willing to live new experiences. It’s a good chance as it will help create an overlap of audiences too.”

Palkar reveals that she had no Telugu lesson tutor before beginning the shoot and took her friend’s mother’s help to understand the emotionality of her character and plot points. “Strangely, I didn’t face any challenge in terms of conveying my emotions in a language I wasn’t familiar with. I made my best friend’s mother read out lines and send voice notes to me. That way, I knew how the words should sound,” she elaborates.

But the Little Things actor’s biggest fear was wasting anyone’s time especially amid a new set-up and industry: “I had pages and pages of dialogues, and I wanted to make sure that I knew my lines. I knew that if I forgot even a single line, things like one-take shots would have gone for a toss, and I don’t like putting anybody in trouble at my expense.”

Quiz Palkar if she’s familiar with south films and she says, “When I did Karwaan (2018), I had to know who DQ (actor Dulquer Salmaan) was and so, I watched a lot of Malayalam films. And while I was quarantining after contracting Covid-19 (in January), I watched all those South films that were on my list.”

