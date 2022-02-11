Pooja Hegde enjoys her ‘first family vacation in 13 years’ in Maldives, fan says 'much deserved'. See pic

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to announce that she’s on a vacation with her family for the first time in over a decade. Sharing a picture with her family from the Maldives, she wrote that the trip was long overdue.

Pooja captioned the photo: “Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much needed one.” In the picture, Pooja can be seen sporting a white crop top and blue bell bottom pants, as she poses with her family in the Maldives.

One person commented on the picture, “Have an amazing holiday. 13 years is a lot. Much much deserved," while many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Pooja is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, and Beast, co-starring Vijay. Radhe Shyam will mark Prabhas and Pooja's first collaboration. Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader, is said to have been made on a budget of over ₹150 crores. The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was completed in November 2020.

In Beast, Pooja has teamed up with Vijay for the first time. With this project, Pooja has returned to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. In a video released by the film’s makers not long ago, she said she enjoyed working on the project. She has said, “It’s been great working on Beast because everyone is so lively and it felt like a vacation while we were shooting. It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the sets, we have loved so much making the film. And I hope you guys will laugh as well.”

Pooja also has films such as Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty-directed Hindi film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the line-up.

