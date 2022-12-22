RRR fans feel film was snubbed, deserved to be shortlisted in visual effects and original score

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR on Thursday made it to the final Oscar nominations by securing a place in the Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. However, fans feel RRR missed out on nominations for two major categories--visuals effects and original score, at the 2023 Oscar Awards. (Also Read | RRR song Naatu Naatu, documentary All That Breathes, documentary short The Elephant Whisperers shortlisted for Oscars)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories--documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound, and visual effects.

Some fans expressed their displeasure over RRR being snubbed for the two other major categories--music (original score) and visual effects. A person wrote, “Quick Oscars Shortlist takeaways: Wakanda Forever looking good for that BP nod. RRR needed more than a song mention for BP. Everything Everywhere should have more than 2 mentions. Amsterdam having 3 mentions is utterly hilarious(sic).” Another Twitter user said, “Biggest snubs - Everything Everywhere All At Once, RRR for best visual effects - The Batman for Best Original Score (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The widely popular track Naatu Naatu from RRR has secured a place in the best music (original song) shortlist. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu.

Released in cinemas early this year in March, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide.

In a recent interview with Screen Daily, Rajamouli opened up about the mega success of RRR and its extended run. “It’s unbelievable. Usually, when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable,” Rajamouli said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, RRR secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. It was nominated in two categories--Best Picture - Non-English Language and Original Song - Motion Picture. In the first category, it competes against the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. In the second category, Naatu Naatu will compete with Where the Crawdads Sing, Lift Me Up, Hold My Hand and Ciao Papa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10