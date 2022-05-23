Samantha Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda injured during shoot in Kashmir

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, who are shooting in Kashmir for their film Kushi, have suffered injuries while performing a stunt scene, a member of Deverakonda’s team confirmed to us. “Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs.” The crew member added, “They were given first aid on that day itself.”

On Sunday, Prabhu and Deverakonda continued filming, this time in the interior of Srinagar’s Dal Lake, “but, they complained of backaches during the shoot.” “Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on,” the crew member said and added, “Both the actors are shooting under tight security and nobody is allowed to come close to them.” The crew departed from Kashmir on Monday afternoon after the completion of the shoot.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 23 this year. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The project marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda, after Mahanati (2018). Meanwhile, Prabhu uploaded numerous images from the location throughout her stay. She reportedly enjoyed Kashmiri cuisine and visited a local cafe in Srinagar.

