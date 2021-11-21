Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses with Chinmayi Sripada at event, gets shout-out from her: ‘When women cheer other women’

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has shared an appreciation post for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, adding that she is proud to be friends with The Family Man star.

Samantha inaugurated Chinmayi's skin care clinic in Chennai. The actor wore a black and white dress paired with a short denim jacket for the event.

Chinmayi shared a glimpse of the event on Instagram Stories. She posted a picture with Samantha and wrote, “When women cheer other women. If there is someone I am utterly proud of being friends with it is this girl @Samantharuthprabhuoffl.” Samantha shared Chinmayi’s post on Instagram Stories and added a red heart. Samantha's post.

On Saturday, Samantha had shared pictures from the event and wrote in an Instagram post, “I am so glad that I get to celebrate all your grand achievements with you dear @chinmayisripaada I know the passion with which you do things and I have no doubt that @deepskindialogues is going to be absolutely amazing... congratulations.”

Samantha is set to participate in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man masterclass on Sunday. She will be accompanied by show creators Raj and DK as well as her co-star Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha played a trained LTTE operative in the second season of Raj and DK's popular web show The Family Man. Speaking about the appreciation that came her way, she had shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special. When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war.” She added that she was “aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time”.

Samantha further wrote, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."

Chinmayi has mainly worked in the south Indian film industries. She also sang Titli in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. As a dubbing artist, she has dubbed in Telugu for Samantha in various films including Majnu, Jaguar, and Jaanu.

