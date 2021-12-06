Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
We tend to overthink about our fears and obstacles: Rashmika Mandanna

The actor, who is all set to mark her foray into Bollywood, says that it’s easy adapting to the Hindi film industry; shares her thoughts on making her debut at about the same time with colleague and friend Vijay Deverakonda
In the coming year, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in two Hindi film, Mission Majnu and Goodbye
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:25 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

A while back, actor Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to talk about anxiety and fear of failure. Talking baout it, she tells us, “Everyone needs to keep fighting against something. Our insecurities mostly come with ‘I want to do something but I don’t know if I’ll be able to because I’m too scared’. We tend to overthink about our fears and obstacles but once we overcome them, it will appear very easy.”

So, has she ever experienced these emotions? “I would be lying if I say that I don’t experience it at all. Over the years, when you become confident and start trusting people around you and yourself, you overcome fear of failure,” she shares.

While Mandanna has worked in the South film industries for the past five years, Bollywood happens to be a new ground and experience for her. Admitting that it requires actors to be visible even beyond the screen, she says, “It’s quite easy adapting to Bollywood. The fraternity has only been showing love. I hope this stays. The pap culture and they wanting to see me and click me is really special. It’s always nerve-wrecking when you’re entering a new set but once you break the ice, it’s always fun.”

It is rather interesting that actor Vijay Deverakonda, her friend and peer, who she has collaborated with in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), will be making his Hindi debut at around the same time as her. Talking about it, the 25-year-old actor says, “I’m grateful that I could do such wonderful films with Vijay. He’s an amazing co-star. I wish him all the very best! There are some great things happening with Liger and I hope the film works well for them. He has my best regards and support.”

