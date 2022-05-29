Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan to make her TV debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan is all set to make her TV debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery. Actors Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra will be seen in lead roles on the show while Nikhat and veteran actor Rajendra Chawl will also play important roles. Starting May 30, the show will air on Star Plus and will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend Karan Johar's bash together, fans say 'that's called maturity')

Before TV, Nikhat has featured in several films including Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji. She has also been producing films and shows for a long time. She even helped her father, Tahir Hussain, produce Tum Mere Ho that also featured her brother, Aamir.

Confirming the development, Nikhat told Zoom TV, "I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."

Sharing a promo for the show, the official Instagram handle of Star Plus wrote, "Apne swaadisht khaane se jeet leti hai sabka dil aur apne dabang andaaz se kar deti hai dushmanon ki chutti.. Aisi hai humari Banni! Aap bhi miliye Banni se, #BanniChowHomeDelivery mein, shuru ho raha hai is Somvaar yaani 30th May se, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par (She wins hearts with her tasty food, but also defeats all enemies with her dabangg style. This is how our Banni is, meet her on Banni Chow Home Delivery as the show begins on May 30). @ulkagupta @pravisht_m."

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Laal Singh Chadha. The trailer for the film will be released on Sunday, during the IPL 2022 finale. Laal Singh Chadha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Advait Chandan, of Secret Superstar fame, has directed the film. Laal Singh Chadha is the official adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

