Acting feeds my soul:Tina

Actor Tina Philip says shows going off-air, much before their expected duration, hurts not just the cast but the entire team.

“It’s a very unstable industry, aaj kaam hai…kal nahi hai. It’s not a secure job and uncertainty looms large as you never know when will you get your next project — it can make you wait for months or even years. Only thing that works is your own belief in your craft. After my debut show went off-air unexpectedly, I felt sad and disheartened as you get associated with the show, its story and people. This connect makes it difficult to move on professionally as well as emotionally,” says the Mere Sai (2017), Mann Ki Awaaz Pritgya 2 (2021) and Aye Mere Humsafar (2020) actor.

A chartered accountant by profession, Philip says that she is always game for taking risks.

“I was an auditor and well placed. But, I knew in my head that one day I will surely join the entertainment industry. I left my job and my family behind in London to take up acting, it was a sheer gamble that I happily took. Acting feeds my soul and I always knew somewhere that accountancy was never my calling. Though, in comparison of work here we have longer shifts with less off days still I simply love being an actor. Five years into the industry, my work has and will always make me happy and euphoric.”

Starting as lead from the show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (2017), Philip later on worked in multiple projects and recently joined an ongoing daily as an antagonist. “I was thrilled when I was offered Kumkum Bhagya as the negative lead. And trust me, all my apprehensions of replacing Pooja Banerjee (who left the show post her delivery) just vanished the day I met the team on the sets and faced the camera. Today, I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of such a great team.”

