Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhati are giving their marriage another chance, confirm sources

Not all is well in actor Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia’s marriage. We have exclusively learnt that the actor, who got married to the Delhi-based designer in 2019, hit a rough patch recently. However, after a lot of deliberation, they have decided to give their relationship another chance.

According to a source from Malhotra’s social circle, the reason which led to turbulent times in their relationship was their individualistic personalities.

“They both have very individualistic personalities, which has been the reason behind their issues since the start. There is no doubt that the relationship started with a lot of love, but recently, they really hit a rough patch, which made everyone close to them worry about their future together,” confirms a source to us.

In fact, their always on-the-go lifestyle was also one of the reasons which took a toll on the marriage. “They both are very focussed on their respective careers, and travelling most of the time. So, it was leading to a distance between them, which led to frustration and rift,” adds the source.

However, they are not willing to give up so easily, and are working on their differences. “It started by them travelling together as much as possible, which was evident when Ripci went to Sharad to Goa recently. They also moved to a new place in January, hoping that a new place will add new energy to their bond. The same has started to reflect in Sharad’s social media also, as he posted a moment with wife recently after a long time. Their decision to work on their marriage also comes after their discussion with their families. It is the family which has instilled the confidence to work on the marriage and not just give up,” shares the insider.

When we reached out to Malhotra, he chose not to answer the call, or respond to our multiple messages, but got his team to follow up with us about the source. However, his wife Bhatia denied any such issues in their marriage and told us, “With Krishna’s blessings and thanks to a whole lot of unwanted nazarbattus around us, we are soon going to be completing four glorious years of marriage and five glorious years of falling miserably in love with each other.”

