Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican

Reuters |
Jun 23, 2025 08:02 PM IST

TELEVISION-THE CHOSEN/ (TV, PIX):Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican

By Joshua McElwee

Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican
Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican

VATICAN CITY, - A U.S. actor known for playing Jesus on a popular television show visited the Vatican on Monday.

Jonathan Roumie, star of the streaming series "The Chosen" about the life of Jesus Christ, spoke at an event ahead of a special Vatican screening of an episode from the fifth season of the show, which will release internationally in July.

Roumie was joined by fellow cast members Elizabeth Tabish, George Xanthis, and Vanessa Benavente, who respectively play Mary Magdalene, St. John the Apostle, and Mary, the Mother of God.

"Coming to the Vatican is always an honour," Roumie, a practicing Christian, told Reuters. "The possibility of getting to meet the newest pontiff is extraordinary."

"The Chosen" is a historical drama that follows the life of Jesus Christ – from gathering disciples to his ultimate persecution at the hands of the Roman empire.

Season 5 includes Jesus's last supper with his disciples and many of the renowned biblical events just before his death.

The cast came to the Vatican a day after wrapping up three weeks of shooting for the sixth season of the show which will portray the crucifixion, an episode filmed in the southern Italian town of Matera.

One of the world's oldest continuous human settlements, with stone houses cut from surrounding cliffs, some of which have been occupied for millennia, Matera stood in for Jerusalem.

U.S. filmmaker Mel Gibson also used the Italian town for his 2004 movie about the crucifixion, The Passion of the Christ.

Roumie and the other cast members are set to meet Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, during the pope's general audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On