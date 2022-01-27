Addite Malik: I had sleepless nights when my son Ekbir struggled with Covid

When actor Addite Malik’s nine-month-old son Ekbir tested positive for Covid-19, she felt helpless and anxious. Recalling the harrowing experience of seeing her little one in pain, she tells us how she dealt with such a situation, which has only made her stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ekbir is feeling much better now. He had a fever and cough for some days. He can’t talk so I had to figure out his symptoms. He was very low on energy, and probably had a body ache. He was having trouble swallowing his food, so I guess he had throat pain,” Addite tells us, adding that she is “overwhelmed with gratitude” that Ekbir is better, and “back to his normal self”.

For Malik, it was a random test at home which gave her the shock of life when her little baby has tested positive. “One night, I could sense his discomfort, so it probably started off with a body ache. I put him back to sleep. But next morning, he woke up with 102 fever, which we assumed is because he is teething,” she recalls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was taken aback also because no one in the house had any symptoms. “We regularly do self-tests at home since I and Mohit (Malik, husband) go out for work. It was during one such random test when we got to know that Ekbir and one of my house helps is positive,” she says.

Opening up about it, the actor shares, “We were shattered, and wondered how he got it since he didn’t go out, nor did the help go out. After a pause, we thought of dealing it with positivity as babies pick up on our feelings. I had five sleepless nights because I was constantly monitoring his fever and his breathing pattern.”

There was a point, as Malik mentions, when Ekbir couldn’t eat even though he was feeling hungry. “It was a struggle. I made him hear good chants, good music, and kept on talking to him in a positive way, which really helped. But those four-five days were very stressful,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 39-year-old wraps up by urging parents “to be extra vigilant and careful” while taking care of kids amid the ongoing health crisis.