Akshit Sukhija: Frustrating to run after producers for your money

Navigating the world of showbiz comes with its own set of challenges
Actor Akshit Sukhija is known for Shubharambh and Lakshmi Ghar Aayi
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:47 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Navigating the world of showbiz comes with its own set of challenges. And actor Akshit Sukhija has decided to call out the trend where most producers make newcomers run for their money long after finishing a project.

Talking about his initial days in the industry and how he suffered the same fate at the hands of the producers, the Shubharambh actor shares, “I can’t explain how frustrating and heartbreaking it is. Aisa lagta hai ke aap galat industry mein aagaye ho jo apni mehnat ke paise ke liye peeche bhagna padh raha hai, aur ladna padh raha hai”.

The actor continues, “There are some people who clearly tell you that there will be a delay in payment. In that case, you are mentally prepared. But there are many producers who try and keep postponing it (payment) every day, week and month. And with each passing day, your hope dies and your spirit shatters”.

While the 24-year-old may be in a much better place today, he rues how several actors and models still face the same situation. He says, “Now, I am in a better position in my career, but I have dealt with it in the past. Even today, I know and have met so many actors and models jinke liye 1,000 ya 2,000 har din se se bahut farak padta hai. When I came to Mumbai, I realised the value of 500”.

Initially, the actor’s first reaction was to get angry and fight in these situations, but he is better equipped now. “I used to fight with people, but I have learnt how to deal with it with patience and calm. Since, I am a part of this huge industry, I have to keep a lot of things in my mind, which I am learning even today,” he ends.

