Alia Bhatt playfully whacks Jr NTR as he teases her about being ‘size zero’, complains about him not cooking for her

A new ‘uncensored’ clip from the most recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, was shared on YouTube. In the video, Alia made a revelation about Jr NTR’s fantastic culinary skills but complained about him never making any dishes for her.

Talking to host Kapil Sharma, Alia said, “Actually, Tarak is a very good cook. Khana bohot achcha banate hai. Aaj tak humko kuch nahi khilaya hai toh I think aapko request karna chahiye ki yeh aapke liye banaye aur aapko khilaye (He makes really good food. He has never made anything for us but I think you should request him to cook something for you).”

Jr NTR teased, “Sir, inka toh size zero hai na, toh kaise khilaunga (she is size zero, so how can I cook anything for her)?” Alia playfully whacked him and said, “Main agar poochungi bhi toh nahi khilayenge (Even if I ask, he will not cook for me).”

RRR, titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, with Alia and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film was slated to hit the theatres on January 7 (Sankranti).

However, in light of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, the release of RRR has been indefinitely postponed. “In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the glory of Indian cinema and at the right time, WE WILL,” a statement shared on the official Twitter handle of the film read.

