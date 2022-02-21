Aly Goni is on a break from TV to explore Bollywood

Actor Aly Goni loves the world of the small screen. But he believes it is time for to try out other mediums.

“I have been away from TV for quite some time, and it is not coincidentally. Meine khudh (TV se) break liya hua hai. I have planned it,” Gone tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He goes on to reveal, “I want to explore other avenues. I want to try something different and challenge myself. That’s also because I have finally started getting the things that I was waiting for a very long time. Ab woh sab mere saamne aa raha hai, and I want to give it a try”.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin actor is happy that after a long journey of almost a decade he is finally getting the stuff he always dreamt of.

“I have waited for a long time…. For the last three years, I was hoping things would work in my favour, and woh ho nahi raha tha. Ab finally, woh saamne aa raha hai. I am excited and happy about the positive response,” the 30-year-old says, hinting at bigger things in his future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He tells us that he is considering multiple Bollywood projects, but can’t “comment. “I will announce soon when things get finalised,” he adds.

But it doesn’t mean that he is quitting television. “I love TV. But now I have given some time to myself to try other things like movies and web, mostly for movies. Har actor apni life mein kuch time deta hai uss cheez ke liye, ke ek try toh mar hi leta hun. And I think this is the position I am at present. But let’s see how things turn out to be,” expresses Goni, who will be celebrating his birthday later this month by going on a holiday with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and close friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor shares, “I have worked on TV for quite some time. I just want to change and want to do something different. Sometimes you need to take bigger leaps and experiment new things to find more of your potential”.

Talking about his future dreams, he says, “I want to work with good directors, production houses, and actors, It’s been 10 years in the industry, and after so much experience, it is the right time for me to move on”.