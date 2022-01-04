Amar Upadhyay worries about impact on TV shoots due to rising Omicron cases

As the Omicron cases in India continue to rise in states including Maharashtra, actor Amar Upadhyay feels that there is a threat looming on the TV industry shoots, including his own daily soap Molkki.

Talking about how the current situation will impact the industry, the actor notes that even though the cases are not that many, it is slowly rising with each passing day.

“It is a worry for sure. It still has not reached a place where we have to stop all shoot and shut down work. There is still no directive about lockdown and that is a good sign as of now. Also, I feel that one good thing is that the majority of the population is now vaccinated so I am hoping the death rate will not be so high,” shares Upadhyay.

Even on sets, the actor, who will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, reveals that people are being extra cautious.

“It is a part of life now and even on set. We have to live with Covid. We will still take a few more years to come to a stage of normalcy. I am hoping that this phase will not be as deadly as the second wave and we will come out of it sooner,” says the Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi actor.

There are many celebrities who have tested positive for Covid and the 45-year-old says that it is again time for everyone to have their guards up.

“I have read that the Omicron variant is not that lethal. Now even the booster shots are going to be given to people. I am hoping that things would be under control and people will recover faster. But I hope that everyone who has the mildest of symptom should immediately isolate and stay at home. We need to be more vigilant. Just quarantine and take medicines and not let it spread,” he adds.