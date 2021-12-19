Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with husband Vicky Jain, dozes off on couch post midnight celebrations

Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 37th birthday on Sunday. She took part in a cake-cutting ceremony at midnight with husband Vicky Jain and others.

Ankita shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories. A video shows Ankita in a track suit, cutting a two well displayed cakes. A cake covered with a chocolate dome has ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it. Her husband Vicky Jain is by her side as they sing “happy birthday” for her. TV actor Ashita Dhawan was also a part of Ankita's birthday celebrations.

More videos hint that Ankita ventured out and met many more friends and family members post the cake-cutting ceremony. Her mother is also seen joining her as they all sing the birthday song for her.

A picture also shows Ankita dozing off on a couch after the late-night celebrations.

Vicky wished Ankita with a stunning picture of them together. “Happy b'day Mrs Jain," he wrote in caption. She replied to him, saying, “Thank you so much Mr.Jain.”

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot earlier this week in a grand Hindu wedding ceremony. A special temple-type mandap with a waterfall in the background was the center of attention at the venue as Ankita and Vicky read their wedding vows while walking around the holy fire.

Ankita had worn a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga while Vicky was in a white sherwani. She had arrived with a veil on her head for the ceremony. However, she changed to a red saree and heavy jewellery for the reception soon after. Many television actors were spotted at the do including Shraddha Arya, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh and Asha Negi.

Ankita continues to share more pictures from the multiple-day wedding. She had also shared a boomerang video of her and Vicky posing in night suits with Mr. Jain and Mrs. Jain written on their backs. The couple recently made a public appearance, with Ankita in a blue saree, as they walked towards their Porsche.