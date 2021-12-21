Ankita Lokhande posts pics of her new home with Vicky Jain, fan asks her for halwa post like Katrina Kaif

On Monday, actor Ankita Lokhande shared a series of pictures of herself in a saree. She also shared a few photos with her husband Vicky Jain, featuring glimpses of her new home. The photos came after she posted a video of herself with Vicky doing griha pravesh in their new house.

Ankita, who celebrated her birthday recently, captioned the photos: “Oh yeah it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thank you each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us.”

One person commented on the photo and said, “The sari is way too gorgeous and you look like an Angel. Happy Birthday, Baby. Sending loads of love, prayers and blessings your way." Another fan asked her to post a photo of halwa (sweet pudding) like actor Katrina Kaif did after her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. The fan wrote, “Aapki halwa post kab aayegi? Katrina ki toh aa gayi (When are you going to put a picture of a bowl of halwa? Katrina Kaif has posted it already).”

On Monday, Ankita shared a video from the griha pravesh ceremony of her new house. She wrote along with the video on Instagram, “New beginning’s with Mr.Jain and family @jainvick #anvikikahani #grahpravesh.” The video has the song O Humdum Suniyo Re playing in the background.

In the video, Ankita was seen wearing a blue saree and Vicky was in formals, as they stood in front of their entryway. Both of them dipped their hands into a plate filled with turmeric mixture and made palm impressions on a wall. The couple was then seen taking blessings from their elders.

Vicky and Ankita tied the knot on December 14 in a grand ceremony. It was a multiple-day affair including mehendi, haldi, cocktail and sangeet.