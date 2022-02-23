Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain stood by her through ‘very bad phase’, says no one has loved her like him. Watch

Ankita Lokhande gushed about her husband Vicky Jain in a promo for Star Plus’ new show Smart Jodi. She shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Love isn’t rare. Unconditional love is. Don’t forget to watch our story on #smartjodi 27th February this Saturday only on @starplus.”

In the promo, Ankita said, “I was going through a very bad phase. Har ladki ke paas aisa ek partner hona chahiye jo aapke har bure, achche waqt mein aapka saath de. Jab mujhe sach mein Vicky ki zaroorat thi, unhone prove kiya that woh hai (Every girl should have a partner who stands by her through thick and thin. When I needed Vicky the most, he proved that he was there for me).”

“Mujhe pehle lagta tha pyaar kya hota hai? Main apne tareeke se pyaar ko vision karti thi ki yeh pyaar hota hai. But I think Vicky ki wajah se main pyaar ki ek alag definition samajh paayi hoon, kyunki yeh jaisa mujhse pyaar karta hai, aaj tak kisi ne nahi kiya (Earlier, I didn’t know what love was. I used to envision love my way but because of Vicky, I understood a new definition of love, because no one has ever loved me the way he loves me),” she added.

Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby ☺️ I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever ❤️ @jainvick Saturday

Raat 8 baje #smartjodi on @starplus #myhusbandsdebut pic.twitter.com/WN5uxbf8b2 — Ankita lokhande Jain (@anky1912) February 22, 2022

Another promo showed Ankita and Vicky bonding over their shared love for chilli ice cream and romantic films. “Never knew that you can act too. Welcome to the world of lights, camera and action, baby. I am sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stay with us forever @jainvick,” she wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. She added the hashtag ‘my husband’s debut’.

Ankita and Vicky, after being in a relationship for several years, tied the knot on December 14 last year. She was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, alongside Shaheer Sheikh, on Zee5.

