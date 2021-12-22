Ankita Lokhande's in-laws embrace her at haldi, Vicky Jain dances with her mom in unseen pics from wedding. See here

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now married and continue to share unseen pictures from their grand wedding. Vicky has now shared touching moments with his and her family members from various ceremonies.

Vicky shared pictures with Ankita's side of the family and called them, “My extended family,” in the caption. Ankita reacted to the post, saying, “Aww, my baby.”

The pictures show Ankita's mom dancing with him during the mehendi ceremony and applying turmeric on him during the haldi ceremony. There are also pictures of him posing with Ankita and the women members of her family at another function. The post also comes with a group picture of the couple with her side of the family on the wedding day.

Vicky also shared pictures of his family from the wedding and captioned it, "Bloodline." Ankita dropped several heart icons in reaction to the post. It includes pictures of Vicky's father standing with his arm around Ankita and dancing during the haldi ceremony. In other glimpses, the couple are seen posing with his side of the family and his mom getting her mehendi done by artist Veena Nagda.

Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday. The royal wedding ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai and had several of Ankita's industry friends like Eijaz Khan and girlfriend Pavitra Punia, Mrunal Thakur, Asha Negi, Srishty Rode, Arti Singh in attendance.

The groom arrived with his baraat in a vintage car. For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Vicky complemented her in a golden-white sherwani. The wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet, engagement ceremonies, with Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut joining her at the sangeet.

Ankita recently moved into her new house and shared a glimpse of the griha pravesh ceremony with Vicky by her side.