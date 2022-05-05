Anupamaa stuns in black saree for date with Anuj, Rupali Ganguly's fans are getting goosebumps: 'Did he just hold her?'

A new promo of the TV serial Anupamaa has left fans waiting for the upcoming episode. The promo shows Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna respectively, twinning in black outfits for their date. Fans couldn't stop praising Anupamaa's new look and her chemistry with Anuj. Also Read| Anupama written update episode 568: Anuj surprises Anupama with a bike

The promo, shared by Star Plus on its Instagram account on Wednesday, showed Anupamaa and Anuj sharing a romantic dance on a date ahead of their wedding. Anupamaa and Anuj, who are usually shy when it comes to romance, enjoyed a romantic date together for the first time. Anupamaa wore a sequined black saree, along with subtle makeup, while Anuj wore a tuxedo for their classy date.

Fans couldn't stop praising their chemistry and said they can't wait for the episode to air on Thursday. Several commented fire emojis along with MaAn-- a name given to the couple by fans. One wrote, "MaAn. setting screens on fire," while another commented, "Wowwwwww maannnn ufffff." A fan wrote, "MaAn sizzling chemistry," and another commented, "hotness alert." One noted, "Did Anuj just hold Anu by her waist for the first time ever." Another exclaimed, "Ahh I'm getting goosebumps."

Others showered love on Rupali's new look. A fan wrote, "Omg Rupali is looking so beautiful," while another commented, "Rupali mam just looking like prequel wali Anupamaa 20 saal wali anupamaa she's so gorgeous and hamare gk (Gaurav Khanna) toh hai hi aag (Rupali ma'am looks like Anupamaa from the prequel where she is 20-years-old. She's so gorgeous and our Gaurav Khanna is fire)."

Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus and also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, will soon show the titulare character getting married to Anuj. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Vanraj and his mother Leela will continue to attempt to add hurdles to the wedding.

