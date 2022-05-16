Anupamaa written update May 16: Preparation for Anupamaa and Anuj’s wedding begins

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa getting ready for her wedding. We will also see Anupama and Leela coming closer while Kavya will confront Vanraj regarding her issues. Anupama will also realise that her struggle as Anuj’s wife and her children’s mother will not be easy. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 14: Anuj surprises Anupamaa before their haldi)

Special guests at Anupamaa’s haldi

In the previous episode, we saw Anuj dedicating the entire range of spices to Anupamaa to appreciate her role as ‘Annapurna’. In this episode, we will see more love and respect between the two as Anupamaa will express her gratitude towards Anuj’s gesture. She will also reminisce about her time when she was disdained for being a housewife. Anupamaa and Anuj also thank everyone for being so supportive of them. After everyone is done applying haldi on Anupama, Samar waits for some special guests.

Two eunuchs who met Anupamaa and Anuj once and blessed them come for their wedding. Anuj and Anupama welcome them as their friends. They are overwhelmed with love and respect, they bless Anupamaa and Anuj with endless happiness. Kanta passes a snide remark at Leela for not attending the wedding even after having a strong relationship with Anupamaa while those who have relation are happy for her.

Later we see, Anupama trying to compel Leela to bless her for her wedding. She hugs her and tell her that she will always be a mother to her. Will this soften Leela’s heart? Will she attend Anupamaa’s wedding happily afterall or will her hatred continue?

On the other side, we see Vanraj questioning Kavya on being so enthusiastic about Anupamaa’s wedding. Tension rises between the two as Kavya opens up about her distress. She reminds Vanraj that they both are so distanced now and not happy anymore. This is why she is borrowing from Anupamaa’s happiness so she can feel better.

Anupamaa’s dilemma

It’s time for the big day and Anupamaa’s daughter and daughter-in-law are ready to dress up their beloved mother. Kinjal and Pakhi bring her clothes and ask her to freshen up for the make-up. Anupama is touched to see her kids preparing to get her ready as a bride. Kinjal feels a kick in her tummy and gets worried. Anupamaa explains to her that it’s normal. Kinjal worries about how she will handle the baby alone while Anupamaa tries to comfort her that she will be around. Soon enough they both realise that she won’t and Anupamaa wonders how she will manage her new life with her past responsibilities.

In the next episode, we will see new issues turning up in Anuj and Anupamaa’s love story. Malvika will need to leave for the US while Anuj announces that he will not get married without her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON