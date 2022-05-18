Anupamaa written update May 17: Malvika leaves for US, Anuj says he will postpone his wedding with Anupamaa

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, as Anupama’s wedding is coming closer, she gets more and more anxious about leaving her children behind. On the other hand, Malvika causes new obstacles in Anuj and Anupamaa’s wedding. Also read: Anupamaa and Anuj get married as Vanraj looks on in first video from wedding, fan says: 'Finally maan ek hogaye'. Watch

Preparation for the wedding begins

Kinjal, Pakhi, and Anupamaa share a touching moment where Kinjal tells Anupamaa how she will need her constantly once her baby is born. Anupamaa also gets teary-eyed thinking about leaving her kids and grandkids behind. Pakhi comforts the two and asks Anupamaa to start getting ready for the wedding.

While Anupamaa and Anuj freshen up for the big day, Pakhi and Kinjal were busy decorating and preparing the wedding venue. Toshu and Samar also come to help. Seeing her kids working so hard, Anupamaa feels overwhelmed. She gets drinks and food for them. She promises them that no matter where she is, whose wife she becomes, she will always be their mother.

We also see Leela feeling restless in the latest episode. Hasmukh confronts her and tell her that she feels impatient because she is angry at her daughter who she actually loves very much. Will Leela soften and give her blessing to Anupamaa? How will Vanraj react to this change in Leela’s heart?

Malvika leaves for the US

Anuj is excited to finally marry the love of his life, but the road to his new life is not easy. As he, Devika, and GK prepare for the wedding, Malvika comes in crying. Anuj gets worried and immediately hugs her. As he inquires what happened, Malvika drops the big news that she will have to leave for the US that very night.

Anuj announces that he will not get married if Malvika is not present. How will Anupamaa react to this new twist? Will Anuj and Anupamaa never get together?

Malvika tries to convince Anuj that she can’t cancel as it was related to their parents’ dream house. She asks him to go ahead with the wedding as it will hurt Anupamaa if he doesn’t. She also argues that Hasmukh will postpone his surgery further. After a lot of drama and tension, Anuj finally agrees to get married. They bid their farewell to Malvika with a heavy heart but leave Anuj with lots of love and blessings for his married life.

After overcoming all obstacles, we will finally watch our favorite couple get married in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Kavya will also try to convince Vanraj to come to the wedding happily. Anupamaa will receive her final blessing from her mother-in-law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON