Archana Puran Singh: I managed to sustain and do well for myself

Actor-reality show judge Archana Puran Singh says she’s living the best phase of her life.

The Jalwa and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, says, “Life is going great. Good work is happening and I am on screen almost throughout the year. Reality TV changed my career for good, you can say I am laughing my way to work as I getting to be part of the best of the comedy shows in a big way. What else could I have asked for meri toh lottery hai (smiles)!”

Singh has been part of numerous films, TV serials, reality and more. “It was 40 years ago when I joined the industry and had to work extremely hard as those were times when industry was quite different from what it is today. I used to see others who started off with me and were doing extremely well for themselves. I looked up to them then but today see how time changed and many of them are nowhere to be found. I feel sad for them who lost the track but I am full of gratitude that I survived. Now, I realise that maybe I couldn’t reach those heights then but managed to sustain and do quite well for myself in the long run.”

Seen in films like Bol Bachchan, Kick and many more, Singh wants work to go on but asserts that she has no time to take up projects that are not shot in Mumbai as her main shows are happening there. “I ask my producers mujhe yahi filmein do. So films will happen as and when but for now my shows are keeping me all busy. As The Kapil Sharma Show will go on a break and I will be back judging India’s Laughter Champion. So life goes on...,” she signs off.