Arjun Bijlani bats for booster shots for elderly and health care staff

Less than a week back, actor Arjun Bijlani took to social media to share the news that he has tested positive for Covid-19. As he recuperates, he tells us he immediately decided to get himself tested when he experienced a few symptoms and urges all to do the same even if they catch a mild cold.

“A lot of people I know tend to take their Covid-19 symptoms as viral fever or regular flu. They go around after their fever subsides and end up spreading it. Even if we’ve the slightest cough or cold, it maybe the coronavirus. Fever isn’t a mandatory symptom. It’s always better to take precautions and not travel when you catch a cold. People with just cough and cold are also testing positive,” he explains.

What upsets Bijlani the most is not meeting his almost seven-year-old son, Ayaan. He’s also worried about his mother who has also contracted the coronavirus. “She has also tested positive but she isn’t living with us. That’s keeping me worried all the time because she’s diabetic. Luckily, she is fully vaccinated. Her fever lasted for a day or two,” he says.

The 39-year-old stresses on the need for booster shots for the elderly and health workers as “they are the most vulnerable”. Bijlani says, “The government has already announced the booster vaccine for people above 60. As for us, we’ve to be eligible for it and we can take it nine months after the second dose of Covid vaccine. We’re a big country and people are still getting vaccinated. It’s not possible to suddenly start getting booster shots. They’ve to be designed in a phased manner.”

The actor also wishes for Covid vaccines for children below the age of 12 to be launched in India especially with the rise in Omicron cases now. “Children aren’t going to school and they’re suffering. They don’t get to play properly. I want my son to get at least one dose of it so that as a parent, I can feel more secure,” he ends.