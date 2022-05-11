Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ashneer Grover shares pic with Shark Tank contestant whose company grew 40X after show
On Wednesday, Ashneer Grover shared a picture with Ravi Kabra, who came to Shark Tank India for his brand Skippi pop. His brand received a funding of 1 crore.
Ashneer Grover poses with Skippi pop owner Ravi Kabra.
Published on May 11, 2022 04:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover shared a picture with entrepreneur Ravi Kabra, who participated on the show and received funding of 1 crore for 15% equity  his brand Skippi pop. All the five sharks of the show invested in Ravi's brand. Sharing the photo, Ashneer wrote that after Ravi's Shark Tank stint, his brand grew by 40X. Also Read: Shark Tank India contestant, who was disowned by parents, thanks Ashneer Grover: 'You’ve given me my family back'

Sharing the picture, Ashneer wrote, “Great to catch up with @skippiicepops founder @ravikabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from @sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales."

One fan commented, “Take entrepreneurship to next level.” Another one reviewed Ravi's product and wrote, “An average product with over hyped marketing, most of their flavours do not freeze properly and some taste absolutely like chemicals. Marketing 10/10 but product is 5/10.” Many dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Ravi and his wife Anuja Kabra came to the show and pitched their company for 45 Lakhs for 5% equity but the couple received a funding of 1 crore for 15% equity. Impressed by the pitch and the product, the brand received backing from all 5 sharks- Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-founder, Bharat Pe, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt, Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Ravi said in a statement, “We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.”

shark tank ashneer grover
