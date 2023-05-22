Badtameez Dil’s Asmita Sood finds love in Rajkot based businessman (Exclusive)

Badtameez Dil actor Asmita Sood has found love, we have exclusively learnt. Sood is dating businessman Sidhh Mehta, who hails from Gujrat. “He lives in Rajkot and keeps visiting Mumbai. He was here for one of his trips to Mumbai when we met,” Sood confirms.

Asmita Sood with her boyfriend

The two have known each other since last July, however, it was only recently that they found solace in each other. “We met for work and that’s how the whole story started. We got to know each other in the process. Things are going good so far. It’s quite nice (to fall in love). Both of us are very happy, it’s good. We like spending time with each other,” the actor shares.

Cupid struck the two three months ago and for now the lovebirds are taking “it slow” and going “step by step”. “It’s too soon to think about marriage. You should at least know each other for a bit, then decide. Obviously intent is there, that is why I am in a relationship with somebody. So let’s see how things go. Fingers crossed! I’m very positive. I hope things go in the right direction for us. I have no plans as of now,” she says, adding that she is “enjoying every moment of being in love.

What made Sood fall in love with Mehta was his groundedness. “He is a very grounded person, very honest. He’s also from a small town like me, so we have a similar thought process. Both of us love music. There are a lot of similarities, in the way we think.

Even when we are thrown into a situation, we react the same way. There is no struggle with him. I have not found anyone like him,” Sood elaborates.

Pyaar kiya toh darna kya is what Sood believes. “I’m not shying away from all of this because celebrities often deny their relationships. But I pretty much like this guy. We are seeing each other and I would like to be quite open about it,” she signs off.

