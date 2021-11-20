Banaras ki toh baat hi alag, says Mouli Ganguly

Known for playing a number of interesting characters on TV, for over two decades, actor Mouli Ganguly shares that as a performer she often feels suffocated replaying similar characters.

“I was on thought through break for past couple of years as I was keen on dabbling in theatre, performing in front of live audience and enjoying being a performer. Theatre revives the actor in me and makes me happy,” says Ganguly who was in Varanasi to attend Dev Deepwali event.

She adds, “Playing same redundant stuff on television was simply making me suffocated and that’s the reason I backed out of certain projects at the last moment and left a few when the story didn’t shape as told.”

Talking about her love for television as medium she adds, “I am here only because of TV and its loyal audience that gave me selfless love. It’s because of their trust in me that I want to associate with projects that are content driven whether it’s for TV or any other medium. But, we well understand that television is a platform with limited content ideas so that’s more the reason why many makers avoid experimenting with storylines.”

Ganguly was glad to be in Varanasi and enjoyed the atmosphere of the holy city on the occasion festival celebration organised by UP State Government.

“Banaras ki toh baat hi alag. Alag hi vibes hai yaha ki… It actually helped me to rejuvenate and feel all optimistic. This was the first time that I got a chance to be my fans and interact with them post-lockdown. Being on the ghats and the magical aarti was surely a blessing for us. But, at the same time, we had to be careful during our visit here as self-precaution is the best option.”

Seen in shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Ek Thhi Nayaka and Shakti – Astitva….Ganguly is returning to television after two years. “This is first I’ll be trying a mythological show playing the role of Anasuya in Baal Shiv. The storyline depicts the fascinating story of Lord Shiv’s childhood and revolves around mother-son bonding.”

