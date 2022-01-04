Being safe with work in pandemic is a blessing: Kangan Nangia

Beyhadh-2 actor Kangan Baruah Nangia is busy shooting for her second show in Lucknow after her OTT series Love J Action that she shot here during the unlock phase. Doing her third project in the pandemic phase, the youngster feels blessed.

“I have a lot of gratitude towards everything. My last TV show ended due to the lockdown but during the unlock phase, I got Jackson, where I played lead. Then, I shot for my next show and now I am doing the TV show Sab Satrangi which revolves around me. Humanity has gone through so much due to the pandemic and when you find yourself and your family safe and working then you can just thank the Almighty for the blessings,” says the actor, who hails from Margherita, Assam.

After her last OTT show in Lucknow, she shot for another series Doctor Arora. “The show is set in Bhopal but I had shot my part in Mumbai. It is an Imtiaz Ali production show directed by his brother Sajid Ali and expected to go on air in April. Starring Kumud Mishra, it has an ensemble star cast,” she says.

Having done two series, she had no hesitation taking up a daily soap again.

“I look at the story irrespective of the medium. I don’t consider any medium to be bigger than the other. When I did my first web-show Hawa Badle Hassu with Chandan Roy Sanyal there was no OTT boom at all but I looked at it as a project and went ahead. I am just thinking of creating art and being a part of a beautiful story for a year so I don’t think I am losing out on any opportunity! For an actor, the practise of your craft and to be able to go on a set is beautiful. In fact, ploughing my (acting) field, I am making more opportunities.”

However, she admits it’s a long commitment doing a TV show. “The makers of my OTT show Dr… are contemplating its second season so I can easily spare 5-6 days and shoot for the series. As the production house is known and they are adjusting so I am sure we can work that out.”

Coming back to the state capital she says, “The city is treating me well as always. During my last show in 2020, I stayed here a lot so now I really understand why they say ‘Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain!’”