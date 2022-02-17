Bharti Singh cries as Haarsh Limbachiyaa forgets to wish her on Valentine’s Day, he smashes her face into cake. Watch

Bharti Singh documented her Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a new video shared on their YouTube channel. She started crying when he did not wish her till the evening. However, he turned things around at night when he brought her a cake and gifted her an Apple smart watch.

Talking to fans, Bharti revealed that Haarsh did not wish her in the morning. She said that they had a gynaecologist appointment that day and hoped that people selling flowers at traffic signals would jog his memory. She even wore a red dress to help him remember.

However, during the car ride, Bharti and Haarsh did not talk at all, much to her disappointment. “Raste mein bohot saare phool bechne wale aaye lekin Haarsh ko abhi tak bilkul bhi yaad nahi raha ki aaj Valentine’s Day hai. Main bohot upset hoon. Abhi toh ghar bhi aane wala hai, na koi phool liya na kuch. Wish tak nahi kiya Haarsh ne mujhe (Many people were selling flowers on the street but Haarsh still didn’t remember. I am very upset. We are almost back home but he didn’t get me flowers or even wish me),” she said, as he went out to buy vada pav for her.

Bharti said that she felt like crying. “Shayad kaam mein bohot busy hai but itna toh yaad rehna chahiye na, aap Instagram chala rahe ho, social media dekh rahe ho (Maybe he is busy with work but he should have remembered this because he has been checking social media),” she said.

A short while later, Bharti and Haarsh got into an argument. She expressed her disappointment as he did not wish her till 4 in the evening and broke down. He claimed that he did wish her but they were busy with work, so they could not do anything special.

Haarsh, however, made up for it at night. He got a bouquet of flowers and a cake for Bharti. He even gifted her an Apple smart watch that she had her eye on. While feeding her a slice of cake, he playfully smashed her face into the entire cake.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017. They are currently expecting their first child.

