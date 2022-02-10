Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharti Singh gets hugs from Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar as performance on Hunarbaaz makes her cry. Watch

Bharti Singh could not hold back her tears as she watched a dance crew dedicate a performance to her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story on Hunarbaaz. Watch the video here.
Bharti Singh got emotional after watching a performance dedicated to her on Hunarbaaz.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bharti Singh was moved to tears when a dance crew recreated her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story in their performance on Hunarbaaz. A promo shared on Instagram by Colors showed Bharti smiling at first and then getting emotional as the dancers depicted how she and Haarsh went from friends to falling love and then getting married.

Parineeti Chopra comforted Bharti with a hug as she wept. Later, Karan Johar too hugged her. Haarsh also got teary-eyed at the performance.

Feel Crew will be seen dedicating their performance to Bharti and Haarsh this weekend, during the Valentine’s Day special episode. Ankita Lokhande commented on Colors’ Instagram post, “So beautiful, god bless you both guys.” Many fans also dropped heart emojis.

Bharti met Haarsh when she was a contestant on Comedy Circus, while he was one of the writers. It was not love at first sight for them; their friendship gradually turned into love. They started dating in 2011.

“When Haarsh proposed, he simply and lovingly asked me to marry him. We decided to take some time and decided when something big happens in our life, we’ll get married. Right on the first day, we knew we will tie the knot but just waited for the right time. In 2015, we finalised Goa as the destination and in 2017 we got hitched, as planned,” she told The Tribune in an earlier interview.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017. They are currently expecting their first child. She has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans via vlogs shared on their new YouTube channel LOL Life of Limbachiyaas.

Bharti and Haarsh are currently seen as co-hosts on Hunarbaaz, which is judged by Parineeti, Karan and Mithun Chakraborty.

