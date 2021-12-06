Bigg Boss 15: After fight with Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita Shetty says she'd rather leave the show, apologises later

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan did not end too well for Shamita Shetty. After her fights with Abhijit Bichukale, she had an ugly war of words with him and things heated up. However, she had to eventually apologise when they fought again in front of show host Salman Khan.

Shamita told Salman on Sunday’s episode, “He called me pair ki jooti (of low stature), he said words like k***** ." Abhijit Bichukale was angry at the allegation. He got up and started yelling at Shamita Shetty.

Supporting Shamita Shetty’s allegations, Rashami Desai also said, “He uses very stinging words that are very difficult to handle.” When Salman Khan pointed out that Abhijit did not name target anyone with those words, Shamita said that he had called her “gandi naali ke keede (gutter worm).” She added that he even owns everything that he had said. +

An angry Abhijit then got up and told Salman Khan, “I will laugh if they say something about my hair or specs. Bichukale is not my name alone, it is my village. They can make fun of me, I won’t mind but they cannot make fun of my village.” Things heated up soon and everyone, including Shamita and Abhijit, started yelling and abusing. Abhijit stormed off to the bedroom announcing the show may go to hell, he'll just pack his bags. Shamita also said to Salman, “I have not come here to be insulted, I might as well leave the show.”

Salman Khan calmly told Shamita, “Shamita! He has got a language issue.” But she interrupted saying, “This is not a language issue.” He then added, “He gets stuck on words and he is slightly disillusioned.” An angry Shamita asked, “Then why is he here, calling me pair ki jooti (insulting me)? You think mumma is going to like watching this?” Salman responded with, “Why is he here, that is not your thing.” Shamita then folded her hands and told Salman that she’d rather leave the show.

Salman Khan then told Shamita firmly that Abhijit Bichukale did not call her any names. When Shamita insisted he did, the host said that Abhijit only said things right in front of him, ‘but you have also said all these things’.

The footage from the task was then played and Salman said that Abhijit used the abusive words, but did not target anyone with them. Salman then got angry and said, "Chill, relax, what the f*** is this, yaar? Sit down, everyone. Yahan koi kisi pe ehsaan nahi kar raha hai (No one is doing favours for anyone here). You abused him thinking he said something for you, but he didn't call you k***. Can you not see you provoked him as well?”

“Also, Bichukale is his village. He had told me earlier that Bichukale is not his surname. You need to show some maturity. People call me so many things, does that make any difference to me? You are stronger than this Shamita. You said ‘why is he here’, that is wrong Shamita,” Salman Khan added. Shamita then said, "I had problems in pronunciation. I want to end it from my end. "