Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee cries as she talks about her break-up, says 'I wanted to get married, have kids'

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalled her past relationship and lamented how she wasted a lot of energy and time over a person who did not even value her emotions. She broke down on the show while talking about her past and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh intently listened to her.

Devoleena cried as she told Ritesh, “What was I what have I become?” When he assured her that she was fine just the way she is, the actor added, “I was that kind of a girl who wanted to get married and have a family. I actually had a deadline. These are not things I'd want to say in front of everyone. But, I always wanted kids. However, things could not happen the way I wanted.”

She then said, “I was the eldest one in the family so I had all the responsibilities. I think I (ignored) my own emotions. At times, when you need to be strong, you also need a person in life who can handle you when you are tired (of being strong, carrying out all the responsibilities all the time).”

Devoleena started crying again as she said, “It was in a bid to do this that I wasted a phase, I wasted a beautiful phase in my life.” As she cried, Ritesh told her he could understand, adding that she must be remembering the same guy.

She said, “Because of such things, you are unable to trust the good people in life as well. While trying to understand a person, you invest so much. Six-seven years of friendship, time and so much more. And when the person does not respect that, it is very difficult to bring yourself to invest that kind of time towards anyone else. You start doubting yourself.”

While pacifying Devoleena, Ritesh told her, “My first love, she is no more, but she was the person who inspired me to work hard. I was not someone who could get into the IIT.”