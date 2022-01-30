Bigg Boss 15 finale Day 2 live updates: Salman Khan grooves with former winners Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik

The second part of the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 airs on Sunday night and the top five contestants - Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fight it out for the winner's trophy for the current season.

In Sunday's episode, former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, and Shweta Tiwari perform on the stage. They celebrate 15 years of Bigg Boss with special dance performances.

Sunday's episode witnesses many dance performances on the stage. Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa also appear on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 15, as well as the former contestants from this season, perform on the stage. While Shamita Shetty teams up with Raqesh Bapat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash deliver a couple-special performance on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest updates: