Bigg Boss 15 finale Day 2 live updates: Salman Khan grooves with former winners Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale Day 2 live updates: Salman Khan joined former winners of the reality show on the stage. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are the finalists. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Salman Khan joins former winners of Bigg Boss on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stage.
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The second part of the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 airs on Sunday night and the top five contestants - Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fight it out for the winner's trophy for the current season.

 

In Sunday's episode, former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, and Shweta Tiwari perform on the stage. They celebrate 15 years of Bigg Boss with special dance performances.

 

Sunday's episode witnesses many dance performances on the stage. Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa also appear on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

 

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss 15, as well as the former contestants from this season, perform on the stage. While Shamita Shetty teams up with Raqesh Bapat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash deliver a couple-special performance on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 08:35 PM

    Nishant picked the money bag and quit Bigg Boss 15

    Nishant  quits Bigg Boss 15.

    Salman Khan also invited all the family members of Bigg Boss 15 finalists to the stage for a dance performance. All of them danced to Garmi. Gautam, Gauahar, Rubina, Shweta and Urvashi then went inside the Bigg Boss house to offer 10 lakh in a money bag. Nishant picked the money bag and quit the race to the winner's trophy.

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 08:15 PM

    Salman congratulates Katrina on her wedding

    Salman Khan joined Rubina and Rakhi to dance to Chikni Chameli.

    After his dance performance, Salman Khan introduced past winners of Bigg Boss 15 and welcomed them on stage to celebrate 15 years of the reality show. Shweta Tiwari then performed on Nadiyo Paar while Gauahar Khan danced to Kareena Kapor's Heroine title track. Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia also danced on the stage. The former Bigg Boss winners wrapped up the performances as they danced together to Jhoom Barabar.

    Rakhi then challenged her 'sauten bani saheli' Rubina to a dance-off. The two then danced to Chikni Chameli. Salman also joined them and later looked at the camera to say, “Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding, Katrina).”

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 08:02 PM

    Bigg Bos 15 grand finale begins with Salman's dance on Seeti Maar

    Salman Khan performs on Bigg Boss 15 finale.

    The second part of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale kick-started Sunday evening with Salman Khan's dance performance on the popular song Seeti Maar.

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 07:57 PM

    Salman and Shehnaaz have a blast on grand finale

    Salman and Shehnaaz joked with each other before dancing to Tawda Kutta Tommy.

  • Sun, 30 Jan 2022 07:11 PM

    Finalists set to battle it out for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy  

    Shamita Shetty is one of the top contenders for Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

    Fans are all set to witness their favourite contestants battle it out on the grand finale episode Sunday evening. Salman Khan will be seen welcoming former winners of the reality show. Apart from special performances by the top five contestants and former contestants of this season, former winners will also be seen on the grand finale stage.

