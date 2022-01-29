Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15 finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty as finalists
Bigg Boss 15 finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty as finalists

  • Bigg Boss 15 grand finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan welcomes former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Shweta Tiwari as Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fight it out for the winner's trophy this year.
Bigg Boss 15 contestants set the stage on fire at grand finale.
Bigg Boss 15 contestants set the stage on fire at grand finale. 
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 has approached the season end with a two-episode grand finale over the weekend. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the finalists of this season of the show. The first day of the Bigg Boss 15 finale kicked off on Saturday.

 

The top six contestants--Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, Shamita and Rashami-- will kickstart the finale with a performance on Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez's hit song Allah Duhai Hai.

 

Former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, and Shweta Tiwari will also be present for the grand finale. They will celebrate 15 years of Bigg Boss with some dance performances.

 

In a special tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage. A promo for Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 showed Shehnaaz and Salman getting emotional on the show as they met again. 

 

In an unprecedented move, families of the finalists and ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will also be seen on the grand finale stage along with host Salman. 

 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was among the last ones to be voted out of Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the finale, will not be seen on the finale stage. She had injured herself during a task on the reality show and had informed her fans earlier that she will be undergoing surgery.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2022 08:12 PM IST

    Shamita Shetty's mom says she broke down when actor was targetted

    The contestants got emotional as they got to see their mothers who appeared on the grand finale stage. Sunanda Shetty, Shamita's mom said that it was tough for her to see Shamita being targetted for her age and body. She added that Shamita was known as Shilpa's sister and an identity of her own is the best gift that Shamita got from Bigg Boss 15.

    Salman Khan also joked about former Bigg Boss 15 contestants for missing out on the trophy.

  • Jan 29, 2022 08:02 PM IST

    Salman Khan opens the grand finale episode

    Salman Khan
    Salman Khan

    The episode opens with Salman introducing the finalists as they perform on the stage.

  • Jan 29, 2022 07:51 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant challenges Rubina Dilaik to a dance-off

    On the grand finale stage, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant are seen dancing to Chikni Chameli as Rakhi challenges the Bigg Boss 14 winner to a dance-off.

  • Jan 29, 2022 07:46 PM IST

    Salman Khan grooves to Garmi

    In another promo shared online, Salman Khan dances to Nora Fatehi's hit song Garmi. He also laughs as Rakhi's husband Ritesh tries his moves on the song. 

  • Jan 29, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    Emotional contestants laugh and cry seeing the moms on stage: 

     

    A promo reveals the finalists tear up seeing their mothers on the other side of the screen. Meanwhile, Salman Khan adds a twist. 

