Bigg Boss 15 finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan kicks off show with Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty as finalists
- Bigg Boss 15 grand finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan welcomes former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Shweta Tiwari as Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fight it out for the winner's trophy this year.
Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 has approached the season end with a two-episode grand finale over the weekend. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the finalists of this season of the show. The first day of the Bigg Boss 15 finale kicked off on Saturday.
The top six contestants--Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, Shamita and Rashami-- will kickstart the finale with a performance on Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez's hit song Allah Duhai Hai.
Former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, and Shweta Tiwari will also be present for the grand finale. They will celebrate 15 years of Bigg Boss with some dance performances.
In a special tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage. A promo for Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 showed Shehnaaz and Salman getting emotional on the show as they met again.
In an unprecedented move, families of the finalists and ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will also be seen on the grand finale stage along with host Salman.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was among the last ones to be voted out of Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the finale, will not be seen on the finale stage. She had injured herself during a task on the reality show and had informed her fans earlier that she will be undergoing surgery.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 29, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Shamita Shetty's mom says she broke down when actor was targetted
The contestants got emotional as they got to see their mothers who appeared on the grand finale stage. Sunanda Shetty, Shamita's mom said that it was tough for her to see Shamita being targetted for her age and body. She added that Shamita was known as Shilpa's sister and an identity of her own is the best gift that Shamita got from Bigg Boss 15.
Salman Khan also joked about former Bigg Boss 15 contestants for missing out on the trophy.
-
Jan 29, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Salman Khan opens the grand finale episode
The episode opens with Salman introducing the finalists as they perform on the stage.
-
Jan 29, 2022 07:51 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant challenges Rubina Dilaik to a dance-off
On the grand finale stage, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant are seen dancing to Chikni Chameli as Rakhi challenges the Bigg Boss 14 winner to a dance-off.
-
Jan 29, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Salman Khan grooves to Garmi
In another promo shared online, Salman Khan dances to Nora Fatehi's hit song Garmi. He also laughs as Rakhi's husband Ritesh tries his moves on the song.
-
Jan 29, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Emotional contestants laugh and cry seeing the moms on stage:
A promo reveals the finalists tear up seeing their mothers on the other side of the screen. Meanwhile, Salman Khan adds a twist.
Bigg Boss 15 finale live updates: Salman kicks off show with Tejasswi, Shamita
- Bigg Boss 15 grand finale Day 1 live updates: Salman Khan welcomes former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Shweta Tiwari as Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fight it out for the winner's trophy this year.
Bigg Boss 15: Karan repeats Aly’s outfit from 2021, people say ‘budget nahi hai’
- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra danced on the show in a tuxedo similar to that worn by Aly Goni in the show last year. Here's how fans have reacted.
Lucky that work continued to happen for me during pandemic: Ishita Ganguly
When Anu Malik's wife decided to walk 20 steps ahead of him because of his look
- Talking on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Anu Malik recalled how his wife wanted to behave like she didn't know him, because of the way he dressed.
Vineeta Singh's husband has a funny response to Kapil's lipstick mark question
- After Kapil Sharma asked Sugar co-founder a funny question about possibly finding lipstick marks on her husband's shirt, Vineeta's husband Kaushik Mukherjee fired back with a witty response.
Salman, Shehnaaz break down as they meet on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Watch
- Shehnaaz Gill returns to Bigg Boss sets for the grand finale of season 15. A video from the episode posted on social media shows her and Salman Khan having a teary reunion.
Bigg Boss 15: The sweetest, most wholesome things that happened this season
- Bigg Boss 15: Before the show ends, we look back at some of the heartwarming moments from this season. From Salman Khan asking Rakhi to stand up for herself in her marriage, to Karan Kundrra apologising to Umar Riaz, here are five such moments.
Meera Deosthale on being absent from TV for two years: It was not by choice at all
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Vishal Kotian on Sidharth Shukla’s family’s statement: If they had problems, they could have reached out personally
Bigg Boss 15's big fights: Tejasswi age-shaming Shamita to Umar-Pratik’s tussle
Ankita slams 'jealous, negative' people trolling her for sharing wedding pics
- In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande slammed those trolling for her ‘oversharing’ her wedding festivities, calling them ‘jealous and negative’ people.
Raqesh slams Tejasswi for comments on Shamita-Karan, says he wanted to break TV
- Bigg Boss 15: A new promo showed Raqesh Bapat confronting Tejasswi Prakash for suggesting that Shamita Shetty was making moves on Karan Kundrra. “She is not interested,” Raqesh told Tejasswi.
Shehnaaz pays tribute to Sidharth on Bigg Boss 15 finale: ‘Tu yahin hai'
- In a musical performance as tribute to Sidharth Shukla at the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill relives her memories with Sidharth from the show.
Shweta shares her pick for BB 15 winner, ignores question about Karan. Watch
- Shweta Tiwari was asked by the paparazzi about her pick for the Bigg Boss 15 winner. She shot for her segment of the show’s finale on Friday.
Anupam Mittal says they keep telling Sony ‘humari dihadi badhao’ for Shark Tank
- Anupam Mittal of Shark Tank India denied that they use Sony Entertainment Television’s money to invest in the contestants’ businesses instead of their own.