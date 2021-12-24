Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash fight, he throws a cushion, kicks a chair and walks away

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 brought Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash together and they fell in love but the game seems to be overshadowing their romance. On Friday’s episode, Karan and Tejasswi will be seen getting into yet another fight. In a new promotional video, Karan will be seen getting violent.

A promotional video opened with Karan angrily telling Tejasswi, “Mujhe tumhari game dikh rahi hai (I can see your game).” And she replied, “Jo bhi meri game hai, mai khulla bolti hoon (Whatever is my game, I am not hiding anything).” Karan then asked her if she even wanted to talk but Tejasswi sternly told him, “I don’t think so.” This infuriated Karan, who got up, throwing a cushion and kicking a chair in the process. “S**** tumhari attitude (your attitude),” he said as he walked away.

Tejasswi waited till he came back again and asked him to complete a conversation without walking away. However, he was not willing to talk. In another sequence, Karan said, “This is not worth it. I am trying to fix all my mistakes but you are not. I am 8 years elder than you, do not be disrespectful towards me. Tell me on my face I will go away.”

Karan was also seen asking her, “Ek dusre se alag reh sakte hain (we can stay away from each other), right?” Tejasswi got emotional as she told him, “Ye sunane me bahut hurtful lagta hai (it sounds very hurtful), as somebody who is in love with you.” Karan then pulled her towards him and hugged her tightly.

Later, he was seen telling her, “Hey, you confessed your feelings.” She replied, with a smile, “I did no such thing, you are getting excited uselessly.”

It was only recently that Tejasswi and Karan confessed their feelings for each other.

