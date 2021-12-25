Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra tries to kiss Tejasswi Prakash in bed but she says 'sochna bhi mat'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been fighting over various issues in Bigg Boss 15, but their chemistry is still smouldering. On Friday's episode, Karan was seen trying to steal kisses and she playfully refused him.

Late at night, Karan and Tejasswi were seen on a bed. He came closer to her face and the camera zoomed out to show the entire bed, with just the blankets visible. Tejasswi was then heard saying, "Sochna bhi mat, sochna bhi mat (Don't even think about it)."

Rakhi Sawant was then seen beside the bed as if trying to see what was happening. Karan got scared when he saw her and yelled, "Oye!" and they began laughing.

Tejasswi and Karan were also seen stealing a kiss across a glass wall when everyone was celebrating Christmas and Bigg Boss played some romantic songs. Karan teased Tejasswi and asked her, "Are you enjoying dancing to this romantic song all alone?" Rakhi chose Tejasswi to be a part of the Christmas celebrations. Karan was locked inside the house, alongside Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra during Christmas celebrations on Bigg Boss 15.

Later, Tejasswi complained to Karan that he never responded to her need for love. "Why is it that I get love at your convenience? Why do I have to come forward? I am the one hurt, can you even not talk to me and give me closure to the fight?"

Earlier while discussing their differences, Karan had said that they should stay away from each other for the next 26 days and figure out how their relationship works, only after they step out of Bigg Boss.

Karan later told her that she confessed her feelings and she replied, “I am still adamant on my decision (of staying away and focusing on the game in Bigg Boss). I have said nothing.”

She called him “psycho”, when he said that he was fine with her being adamant on her decision. He then kissed her cheeks and she said, “Ok, I said it by mistake.” But he added, “But you have said ‘I love you’, and you said on national television. And, you said it first.”

Tejasswi then smiled and told him, "But you were the one who said it first." Karan claimed Tejasswi said it first, and he got her to say it. Tejasswi replied, "But you said it. Ok, I do not want to get into this cute conversation. I am upset with you, you have hurt me a lot. It is not funny."

